Two Japanese climbers have gone missing while trying to scale K2 in Pakistan, officials say

He added that a ground search would be launched on Sunday for the Japanese.

The secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri, said he was aware of the incident in which two Japanese went missing on K2 and “we are hoping for a miracle, and miracles do happen after such incidents.”

Earlier this month, rescuers found the body of Hiroshi Onishi, 64, who fell into a crevasse on the 7,027-meter (23,054-foot) Spantik Peak, also known as Golden Peak. He was the third Japanese to die on the Golden Peak in less than two months.

Every year, hundreds of climbers try to scale mountains in northern Pakistan, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, and each year several die.