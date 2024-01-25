Two in a row: Bopanna and Ebden advance to consecutive Grand Slam men's doubles finals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran Indian player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have advanced to their second consecutive Grand Slam men's doubles final.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and 36-year-old Ebden beat Zhang Zhizhen of China and Tomas Machac of Czech Republic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) in an Australian Open semifinal Thursday on Rod Laver Arena.

Bopanna and Ebden, now ranked second in men's doubles, lost to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the U.S. Open final last September. Tournament officials said Thursday that Ebden and Bopanna, at combined ages of 79 years, will become the oldest No. 1 pairing in tennis history at the end of the tournament.