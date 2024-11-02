Two goals for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich beats Union Berlin. Frankfurt scores 7

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane scored two goals and set up another as Bayern Munich's winning run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga and has won its last four games against German opponents in the league and cup without conceding a goal. It's a different story in Europe, with Bayern on a run of two losses in the Champions League — most recently a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona — ahead of hosting Benfica on Wednesday.

Kane got Bayern started with a goal from the penalty spot after Michael Olise was fouled, and passed for Kingsley Coman to score the second just before the break.