Two Fox contributors quit, citing 'irresponsible' voices

Goldberg and Hayes called the documentary a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, which is “riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery and damning omissions.”

They said it was the most egregious example of a long-term trend of opinion hosts amplifying the false claims and bizarre narratives of former President Donald Trump, while Fox's news side reports the truth.

“If a person with such a platform shares such misinformation loud enough and long enough, there are Americans who will believe — and act upon — it,” they wrote. “This isn't theoretical. This is what actually happened on January 6, 2021.”

The two writers haven't been on most of Fox's opinion shows lately. Their most recent appearances have largely been confined to being panelists on Bret Baier's news show or Chris Wallace's Sunday show.