Two dead and others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

Las Vegas police say a shooting inside an athletic club has killed one person and the suspect with multiple people injured
Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people, with multiple other people injured, Las Vegas police said.

One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

There is no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said.

In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025. 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown in front of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Metro Police officers talk with gym members after a shooting at a Las Vegas Athletic Club Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

