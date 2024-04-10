Nation & World News

Two days after $1.3 billion Powerball drawing, the winning Oregon ticket holder remains unknown

Oregon lottery officials say the winner of the eighth-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history won’t be announced for at least a couple more weeks while the win is verified and arrangements for the massive payment are made
Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky leaves a Plaid Pantry convenience store after a news conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot was sold at the store. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky leaves a Plaid Pantry convenience store after a news conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot was sold at the store. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By CLAIRE RUSH and MEAD GRUVER – Associated Press
27 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The winner of the eighth-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history won't be announced for at least a couple more weeks until their ticket is verified and arrangements for the massive payment are made, Oregon lottery officials said Tuesday.

A person with a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot came forward Monday to claim the prize from last weekend's drawing. They bought the ticket at a convenience store in northeastern Portland.

For selling the winning ticket, managers of the Plaid Pantry location plan to share their $100,000 bonus. The store’s other employees typically get a cut of lottery prize bonus payments too, said Jonathan Polonsky, CEO and president of Plaid Pantry.

Lottery officials said they were taking precautions to verify the win and in order to send the winner the sum, they will need to coordinate with the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries. That will take time.

“We’ve never had a jackpot this large in Oregon won here. There’s a lot of moving pieces," Oregon Lottery spokesperson Melanie Mesaros said.

Oregon has had five previous Powerball jackpot winners, including two families who shared a $340 million prize in 2005.

The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments.

In Oregon, the prize is subject to federal and state taxes that whittle down the haul by a couple hundred million.

The prize was the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot won was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

___

Gruver reported from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Plaid Pantry cashier Darling Hinojosa looks out the window as members of the media begin to gather for a news conference outside the convenience store on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot was sold at the store. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky laughs during a news conference outside a Plaid Pantry convenience store on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday's $1.3 billion jackpot was sold at the store. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oregon Lottery External Communications Program Manager Melanie Mesaros speaks during a news conference outside a Plaid Pantry convenience store on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A customer enters a Plaid Pantry convenience store on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky speaks outside a Plaid Pantry convenience store on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Plaid Pantry convenience store that sold a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot, the eighth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, is seen in Portland, Ore., on Monday, April 8, 2024. The odds of winning a Powerball drawing are 1 in 292 million. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Plaid Pantry convenience store that sold a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot, the eighth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, is seen in Portland, Ore., on Monday, April 8, 2024. The odds of winning a Powerball drawing are 1 in 292 million. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent1h ago

Credit: NYT

Medal of Honor recipient Ralph Puckett Jr. of Columbus dies

Credit: File photo

Man who robbed, tied up 88-year-old Brookhaven woman gets 15 years

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
The Latest

Credit: AP

Congress summons Boeing's CEO to testify on its jetliner safety following new...
11m ago
Kenyan hospital lays off 100 striking doctors as nationwide strike nears a month
17m ago
Alyssa Naeher makes 3 saves in shootout as United States edges Canada for SheBelieves Cup...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Climate Defiance

Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
What Georgians need to know about the latest case of bird flu