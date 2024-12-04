Breaking: Donald Trump picks Kelly Loeffler as head of the Small Business Administration
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Two children wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school

Sheriff’s officials say two children have been wounded in a shooting at a small religious school in Northern California and the gunman is dead
Police officers stand near a body covered by a tarp outside of Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police officers stand near a body covered by a tarp outside of Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)
Updated 2 minutes ago

PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Two children were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a small religious K-8 school in Northern California and the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff's officials said.

The children's conditions were not immediately known. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, a private, K-8 school in Palermo, a community of 5,500 people about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said the 911 calls reported “an individual on campus who had fired shots at students," and said that the shooter did not appear to have a connection to the school. The motive was not immediately known, he continued.

One student was flown to a nearby hospital, Honea said.

Authorities rushed students to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, the sheriff’s office said.

The school has been open since 1965 and caters to fewer than three dozen children, according to its website.

Police officers stand near a body covered by a tarp outside of Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency personnel state outside the Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police tape blocks a road outside the Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Trauma Foundation

GivingTuesday drive aims to equip Georgia schools with emergency response kits
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect identified, charged after DeKalb officers shot at condo complex
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

16-year-old wounded in South Fulton shooting now charged with murder
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-employee gets life for deadly shooting at Fayetteville Walmart1h ago
The Latest
Police say searchers don’t expect to find woman in Pennsylvania sinkhole alive11m ago
Unlikely battleground California plays key role -- again -- in setting US House's...13m ago
Democrat Jerry Nadler steps aside from top Judiciary role, avoiding party fight19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’59m ago
Promised Druid Hills HS renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again