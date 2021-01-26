Two CBS execs shelved pending diversity investigation

The Times said Dunn had referred to a Black male news anchor in Philadelphia as “just a jive guy." One executive at the station quit because she couldn't tolerate the culture and another has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relates Commission alleging he was fired for cooperating with an internal review of his bosses, the Times reported.

The NABJ has said CBS stations lag in maintaining diverse staffs, saying New York's WCBS-TV had only one female Black full-time reporter and went five years without a male Black reporter.

“This is toxic. There's no other way to put it,” said Ken Lemon, the NABJ's vice president of broadcast, on Tuesday.

Since the story was published, Lemon said he had talked to at least five other people with new experiences to tell about the working atmosphere at CBS. He said the NABJ is optimistic about the steps CBS has taken.