Breaking: LIVE: Democrats rally around Kamala Harris as presidential nominee at DNC in Chicago
Nation & World News

Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Two 18-year-old men have been charged with the murder of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were each charged Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, District Attorney George Gasón said at a news conference.

“The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us,” Gascón said.

The men and two co-defendants, all of whom were arrested Thursday, were set to be arraigned on Monday afternoon. It is not clear whether any have yet retained lawyers. An email to the county public defender's office seeking comment on the case was not immediately answered.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted three thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25. Police said the 37-year-old had left work at a downtown LA rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. Police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him.

Barceleau and Estrada were also both charged with grand theft and attempted robbery.

Barceleau's charges include special circumstances, including murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm, that after a conviction could lead to a life sentence without possibility of parole. Estrada's charges have a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A third man who authorities allege were with them, Leonel Gutierrez, was charged with grand theft and attempted robbery. A fourth, Frank Olano, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Wactor's death has become a rallying point for some in the city pushing for a more hardline approach to fighting crime.

A group consisting of family and friends calling itself “Justice for Johnny” held a rally last week calling for more urgency in the investigation, and another Monday morning calling for aggressive prosecution.

Police and public officials said that is exactly what is happening.

LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi said at Monday's news conference that the investigation has been an “ongoing and relentless pursuit" in a “very difficult case.”

Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that “We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer.”

Barceleau was being held without bail, and Estrada on just over $1 million bail.

Johnny Wactor arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of the former “General Hospital” actor in Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car last May. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Friends and supporters of late actor Johnny Wactor, pictured left, hold a news conference to demand justice for the former "General Hospital" actor during a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles Tuesday, Aug.13, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Actor Micah Parker "Vampire Diaries," organizer of Justice for Johnny Wactor, at the podium, speaks at a news conference outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Standing, Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de Leon, rear left, and detective Moses Castillo, front right. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gina Eva, second from left, and Micah Parker, "Vampire Diaries," actor, producer, and organizer of Justice for Johnny Wactor, right, attend a news conference outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon plans to announces charges Monday in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Wactor. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de Leon, at the podium, surrounded by friends of late actor Johnny Wactor, speaks at a news conference outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Los Angeles police arrested four people on Thursday in the fatal shooting of former “General Hospital” actor Wactor. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

4 arrested in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police arrest 4 suspects in killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Gwinnett man gets life for fatally shooting immigrant in back of head with rifle42m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Family and friends of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers
The Latest
The Latest: Biden to headline Night 1 of the DNC7m ago
Democrats will honor Biden while pivoting to Harris on first day of convention8m ago
DNC panel discussion of Gaza War serves as an olive branch of sorts11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog