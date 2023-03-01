Twitter's new 'violent speech' policy similar to past rules

Twitter also edited and reshuffled policies, though some changes appeared purely cosmetic. For instance, the prohibition of violent threats and wishing harm on a person or a group of people was previously in a section called “Abusive behavior" and now it is in a new section called “Violent Speech Policy."

The company kept on is books a policy prohibiting the "targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals," which some transgender advocates had worried would be removed.

Of course, policies are only as good as their enforcement. Having lost the majority of its workforce through mass layoffs, firings and resignations, it is not clear if Twitter will be able to hold its users to its new — and old — policies. The system was far from perfect to begin with, especially in countries outside the U.S. and the E.U.