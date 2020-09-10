Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

San Francisco-based Twitter said its policy of labeling, rather than removing violating tweets from world leaders, will still apply with its newest rules. This means even if a candidate posts misleading claims about the election outcome, the post would likely stay up because Twitter deems it in the “public interest." That said, the post's visibility would be reduced and people won't be able to retweet it.

“We will not permit our service to be abused around civic processes, most importantly elections," Twitter said in a blog post Thursday. “Any attempt to do so — both foreign and domestic — will be met with strict enforcement of our rules, which are applied equally and judiciously for everyone."

Though the policy comes weeks before the U.S. election, more than 80% of Twitter's users are outside of the U.S. and it will apply globally.