ajc logo
X

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter said Tuesday, July 12, 2022, that it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter said Tuesday, July 12, 2022, that it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44B acquisition he agreed to in April

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation that “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit says.

The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter said last month that it was making available to Musk a ″fire hose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

The company has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake. Musk is also alleging that Twitter broke the acquisition agreement when it fired two top managers and laid off a third of its talent-acquisition team.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

Editors' Picks
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud20h ago
Rivian could soon announce job cuts, report says
5h ago
NASA releases stunning images from its new space telescope
5h ago
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
9h ago
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
9h ago
Cops: Woman killed in Tucker after man accuses her of having another man at home
57m ago
The Latest
Flyers waive Lindblom, donate $100K to cancer organization
2m ago
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' notes
7m ago
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
12m ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top