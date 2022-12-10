ajc logo
X

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

National & World News
1 hour ago
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matthew Timothy Demarko

2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest announced

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina
1h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Briefs: WSB-TV’s schedule goes back to normal Monday after runoff; Cumming’s Kelli...
7h ago

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Briefs: WSB-TV’s schedule goes back to normal Monday after runoff; Cumming’s Kelli...
7h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Heather Khalifa

Army tops Navy 20-17 in first OT game in 123 rivalry games
6m ago
Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar
32m ago
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
2h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
3h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top