Twitter posts loss for 2021, but stock up on share buyback

Twitter shares rose about 2% in premarket trading. One big worry for investors has been Apple's iOS privacy changes, which make it tougher for companies to track people for advertising purposes. That was part of the reason for Facebook parent Meta's stock plunge last week.

"Although retooling our revenue products in light of Apple's privacy-related iOS changes took additional time, energy, and resources in 2020 and 2021, we believe that our product improvements have helped reduce the impact on Twitter," the company said in a shareholder note.

The loss Twitter reported last year is tied to a one-time net charge of $766 million from a lawsuit settlement. It said it would pay $809.5 million to settle allegations that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

Thursday's earnings report is the first from new CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over after co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned in late November.

Agrawal had served as Twitter's chief technology officer since 2017, and Wall Street generally welcomed his promotion. But he faces a steep learning curve, having to step out from his largely technical background and confront social and political issues, including misinformation, abuse and effects on mental health.