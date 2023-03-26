BreakingNews
UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
X

Twitter: Parts of its source code leaked online

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
Some parts of Twitter’s source code _ the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs _ were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday that was first reported by The New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — Some parts of Twitter's source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday that was first reported by The New York Times.

According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.

Twitter, based in San Francisco, noted in the filing that the postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter.

The leak creates more challenges for billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and took the company private. Since then, it has been engulfed in chaos, with massive layoffs and advertisers fleeing.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is probing Musk's mass layoffs at Twitter and trying to obtain his internal communications as part of ongoing oversight into the social media company's privacy and cybersecurity practices, according to documents described in a congressional report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

West Georgia tornado injures at least 5; Kemp declares state of emergency5h ago

Credit: admin

UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
12m ago

Braves prospects Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd make starting rotation to open season
8h ago

Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago

Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
10m ago
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
42m ago
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
47m ago
Featured

Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top