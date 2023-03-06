Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load

The company, which has experienced an uptick of instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply, said "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

Trying to visit Twitter’s help page Monday led to an error message that says “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint” and displays a link to a software developer page that also doesn’t work.