X

Twitter employees sue social media company over bonuses they say weren't paid despite promises

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Current and former employees are suing Twitter over bonuses they say the social media company failed to pay despite promises it would

Employees are suing Twitter over tens of millions of dollars in bonuses they say the social media company failed to pay despite promises it would.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco claims that in the month's leading up to billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, executives including former finance chief Ned Segal “repeatedly” promised employees that 50% of their 2022 bonuses would be paid.

The lead plaintiff, Mark Schobinger, served as Twitter's senior director of compensation until last month. Lawyers for the plaintiff are seeking class action status on behalf of current and former Twitter employees. Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the bonuses Twitter owes are in the “tens of millions of dollars."

Twitter, which has disbanded its media relations team, did not respond to a message for comment other than with an automated reply. The company is facing multiple lawsuits from former employees as well as over unpaid rent and other unpaid bills.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade6h ago

Credit: Family photo

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
1h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
2m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
2m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
4h ago
The Latest
Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is the world's terrorism hot spot with half of...
9m ago
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
12m ago
FIFPRO releases report on disparities in Women's World Cup qualifying
24m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
14h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top