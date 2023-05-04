X

Twitter alerts back on track for NYC subway after week off

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

42 minutes ago
Service alerts for New York City’s subway, commuter trains and buses are back on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Service alerts for New York City's subway, commuter trains and buses were back on Twitter on Thursday, a week after transit officials balked at paying to provide the information.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority lost access last week to Twitter's application programming interface to send out automated alerts about service changes and emergencies. The MTA decided last Thursday to cease publishing service alerts to Twitter, saying it opposed the platform's recent decision to start charging for access to its programming interface.

In an about-face, Twitter said this week it has restored free access to the interface for verified government and "publicly owned" services so they can tweet alerts.

“Twitter got the message and reversed its plan to charge the MTA more than half a million dollars per year for these alerts, so now no transit agency will need to pay,” read a prepared statement from Shanifah Rieara, MTA’s acting chief customer officer.

The country’s largest transportation network began providing service alerts on its Twitter accounts in time for the Thursday evening commute.

The MTA also said last week it was concerned with technical problems that had led to two recent outages of its Twitter alerts service. The authority said Thursday that it received written assurances from Twitter that reliability on the platform will be guaranteed.

An email seeking comment was sent to Twitter’s communications office.

The service alert interruption comes as many institutional Twitter users deal with changes Elon Musk has made in an effort to make the service profitable.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims 2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
3h ago

WATCH: Tragic day reminiscent of Brian Nichols case
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
5h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal
13m ago
McIlroy shoots 68 in return; Fleetwood leads at Quail Hollow
14m ago
Embattled 1st Black St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner resigns
32m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
5h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
14h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top