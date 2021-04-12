Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

The shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright occurred Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburb adjacent to Minneapolis. The death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning. The Brooklyn Center police chief said the shooting was accidental, as the officer involved intended to fire a stun gun and not a handgun during a struggle with Wright. Police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Gov. Tim Walz announced a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for three counties that include Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and the capital of St. Paul.

The metropolitan area already has been on edge because of the ongoing trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death last May.

“Our thoughts and prayers to the Wright family,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Obviously a tough situation, sad situation, especially in this area, right? It’s been tough the last 12 months, with everything that’s going on.”

With security precautions already increased in downtown Minneapolis due to the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white officer whose knee was pressed on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died, the Red Sox were staying at a hotel outside the city. Most visiting teams stay within a few blocks of the ballpark.

“When you make these decisions, you do so in a very preventative way and out of an abundance of caution,” St. Peter said. "With the unknown of what could transpire across our community in the next several hours was, I think, in our mind, enough of a risk, so to speak, that we felt it was in the best interest to allow everybody to go home and let’s assess kind of where we are tomorrow and we’ll make a decision about tomorrow’s game tomorrow.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports