Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China claim another artistic swimming gold at worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi added to their artistic swimming medal haul at the World Aquatics Championships with a narrow victory in the duet free routine on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Chinese stars claimed gold with 250.7729 points, edging another set of twins, Bregje and Noortje de Brouwer of the Netherlands, at 250.4979. The bronze went to Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe with 247.2626.

The Wang sisters have each won four gold medals in Doha. They also paired up to claim the top spot in duet technical routine, and were both members of the Chinese squad that claimed gold in team acrobatic and team technical.