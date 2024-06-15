Nation & World News

Twins unveil Prince-inspired home run celebration complete with purple vest, inflatable guitar

The Minnesota Twins have a new home run celebration — and players and fans are going crazy over it
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, third from right, celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, third from right, celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By TYLER MASON – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have a new home run celebration — and players and fans are going crazy over it.

The Twins unveiled a Prince-inspired celebration for the long ball, complete with a purple vest and an inflatable purple guitar to pay tribute to the late Minnesota musician and his song "Lets Go Crazy."

The idea came from Twins starter Pablo Lopez, who has created a number of different ways to keep the long baseball season fresh. Lopez said this particular celebration has been in the works for a few months.

“The fact he goes out of his way to bring the team together means so much,” said Carlos Correa, who donned the Prince apparel after a home run Thursday. “You need guys that not only pitch well, but also bring the team together. He’s definitely one of those.”

Thursday was also “Prince Night” at Target Field, honoring the late musician who put Minnesota’s music scene on the map.

Lopez said the vest was custom made and added that it took a while to be shipped, but the wait was worth it.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s me, if it’s someone, but I’m all for doing activities for the team,” Lopez said. “I’m all for finding things sometimes not related to baseball that can bring us closer not only as players but also as people, as friends, as brothers.”

On Friday night, it was Max Kepler’s turn to don the vest and break out the guitar after his three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game at 4. With the homer, Kepler became the all-time home run leader at Target Field with his 81st blast. The echoes of “Let’s Go Crazy” rang through the ballpark after Kepler tied the game.

Kepler added a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Twins a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) celebrates with Royce Lewis (23) after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler shakes off water after being doused following the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. Kepler drove in the winning run in the 10th inning. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, celebrates with teammates after he drove in the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Apple’s new AI technology is a step forward, Emory professor says

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

DeKalb SWAT trains regularly on bus takedowns. Then it actually happened.

Credit: John Spink

ATLANTA WATER WOES
Army Corps of Engineers to conduct $1M study of Atlanta’s water lines

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Korea’s business relationship with Georgia ‘matured.’ Then it evolved
The Latest

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Charles Barkley says next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with NBA...
9m ago
US military targets Houthi radar sites in Yemen after a merchant sailor goes missing
19m ago
What we know about the fight between conspiracist Alex Jones and Sandy Hook families over...
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.