Twins SS Andrelton Simmons out after positive COVID-19 test

“We’re not out of the woods by any means on that front,” Falvey said, adding: “Now is the time to be as vigilant as possible.”

Simmons said on Twitter last month he would not be getting the vaccine or advocating for it, for “personal reasons and past experience,” on which he declined to elaborate. He confirmed on Sunday that he did not participate in the team-wide vaccination. Asked if he planned to get the shot in the future, Simmons said he didn't know.

“We want to continue to educate people in the environment. This is real. This is something that can enter. We know that,” Falvey said. “Sometimes no one really knows exactly how it can come at different times. We know that from looking not just across our sport, but across all sports and across the country and the world. Our view of that is constantly reminding people of why we think it’s a good idea to get vaccinated. Our docs have recommended that, and so we continue to provide them as resources to players, to learn as much as they can about this.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons throws to first after forcing out Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, for a double play on a ball hit by J.P. Crawford during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn