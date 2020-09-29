Twins shelve Donaldson for wild card series with calf injury

Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2, but he was removed from Friday's game after the first inning on with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP award winner worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

“Didn’t want him to push if he was feeling something that he could potentially do some long-term damage to," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said, adding: "He wasn’t ready to go this series, and we felt the best thing to do was to continue to get him treatment and see where hopefully it is after this series if we’re lucky enough to move on.”