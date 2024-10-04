Twins senior VP and GM Thad Levine leaves team after 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine is leaving the Twins after eight seasons with the club, the team said Friday.

The Twins' statement said he was leaving to “pursue new challenges and opportunities.”

The Twins made the playoffs four times in Levine's tenure and were the defending American League Central champions. Minnesota was in postseason position much of this year before going 6-18 down the stretch to fall from contention.