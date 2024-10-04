Nation & World News

Twins senior VP and GM Thad Levine leaves team after 8 years

Minnesota senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine is leaving the Twins after eight seasons
FILE - Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine answers a question during a baseball news conference, Oct.2, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Credit: AP

17 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine is leaving the Twins after eight seasons with the club, the team said Friday.

The Twins' statement said he was leaving to “pursue new challenges and opportunities.”

The Twins made the playoffs four times in Levine's tenure and were the defending American League Central champions. Minnesota was in postseason position much of this year before going 6-18 down the stretch to fall from contention.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Levine created a strong team culture focused on excellence and collaboration that will continue.

“While we will miss his leadership, we are equally excited to see the next chapter of the journey unfold,” Falvey said in a statement. “We wish him nothing but success.”

Levine, in a statement, thanked Twins' management for his tenure there and said the time was right for him to pursue another challenge.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

