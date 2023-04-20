Twins' Maeda leaves after hit by 111 mph line drive on ankle

BreakingNews
3 hours ago
Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda has left a game after being hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle

BOSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle and came out of Thursday’s game against Boston after two innings.

Maeda stayed on his feet long enough to field the ball and throw Jarren Duran out at first for the third out of the inning. The pitcher then crumpled to the grass, and the Twins training staff rushed out to help him.

After a few minutes, Maeda walked off to the dugout. The team announced that he had a left ankle bruise and was getting X-Rays.

Emilio Pagan came in to start the third.

The Red Sox led 1-0 when Maeda came out thanks to Alex Verdugo’s solo homer in the first — the only hit Maeda allowed.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

