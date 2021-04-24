Twins lefty Happ loses no-hit bid vs Pirates in 8th inning

Happ, in his first season with the Twins, was immediately removed by manager Rocco Baldelli and replaced by Tyler Duffey with Minnesota leading 2-0. Happ walked two batters, both in the second. He threw 95 pitches, with 51 strikes.

Happ’s bid for the first no-hitter of his 15-year career caught quite a break in the fifth, when Wilmer Difo hit a comebacker that Happ tried to scoop with his glove.