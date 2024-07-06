Twins' Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins singled in the fourth inning on Saturday for his 12th straight hit in an at-bat, tying the longest streak in MLB history.

The fans at Target Field gave Miranda a standing ovation as the scoreboard and public address announcer informed them of the record. Miranda, a 25-year-old infielder from Puerto Rico, tipped his cap and waved in acknowledgement.

Miranda entered the game against the Houston Astros with 10 consecutive hits. In his first plate appearance, he was hit on the arm by a Hunter Brown pitch. After being examined by the Twins training staff, Miranda remained in the game.