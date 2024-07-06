Nation & World News

Twins' Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB record

Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins singled in the fourth inning for his 12th straight hit in an at-bat
Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda hits an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda hits an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Updated 3 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins singled in the fourth inning on Saturday for his 12th straight hit in an at-bat, tying the longest streak in MLB history.

The fans at Target Field gave Miranda a standing ovation as the scoreboard and public address announcer informed them of the record. Miranda, a 25-year-old infielder from Puerto Rico, tipped his cap and waved in acknowledgement.

Miranda entered the game against the Houston Astros with 10 consecutive hits. In his first plate appearance, he was hit on the arm by a Hunter Brown pitch. After being examined by the Twins training staff, Miranda remained in the game.

In the second inning, Miranda drove Brown’s first pitch into center field for an RBI single. In the fourth, he lashed another single to right-center to tie the major league record of 12 straight hits, accomplished by Johnny Kling in 1902, Pinky Higgins in 1938 and Walt Dropo in 1952.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda tips his helmet after setting a Twins record for reaching base safely in 12 consecutive plate appearances during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda tips his helmet after setting a Twins record for reaching base safely in 12 consecutive plate appearances during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks sign first overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher1h ago

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: AP

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures
The Latest
4 killed in shooting during party at a Kentucky home; suspect died after a vehicle chase...
8m ago
Kyle Larson wins the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago
11m ago
More records expected to shatter as long-running blanket of heat threatens 130 million in...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it