Nation & World News

Twins DH José Miranda sets club record with hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances

Minnesota Twins designated hitter José Miranda has set a team record with hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances
Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda, right, celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins, left, after hitting a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Shawn Dubin during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda, right, celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins, left, after hitting a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Shawn Dubin during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter José Miranda set a team record Friday night with hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

Miranda eclipsed the Twins record of nine hits in a row set by Tony Oliva in 1967 and matched by Mickey Hatcher in 1985 and Todd Walker in 1998.

The major league record for consecutive hits is 12, by Detroit's Walt Dropo (1952), Boston's Pinky Higgins (1938) and the Chicago Cubs' Johnny Kling (1902).

The 26-year-old Miranda entered the game against the Houston Astros with hits in six straight trips to the plate and had hits in each of his four times up before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

Miranda finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was batting .296 entering Wednesday night’s game when the streak began and has raised his average to .324.

He singled in the second inning and hit a 414-foot homer to left field in the third. Miranda tied the Twins' record of nine straight hits with a two-run double in the fifth. He had his record-setting 10th straight hit — a single to right field — in the seventh.

With the Twins trailing 13-5 in the ninth, Austin Martin pinch-hit for Miranda — and singled.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

ELECTION 2024
Biden supporters in Georgia voice support and concern after primetime interview

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election interference case if Trump wins the White House?

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

ELECTION 2024
Voters across Georgia weigh in: Should President Biden stay atop the Democratic ticket?

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man found stabbed to death on Beltline in NE Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man found stabbed to death on Beltline in NE Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

OPINION
MURPHY: Without reelection looming, Warnock dives into the grind of lawmaking
The Latest

Credit: AP

Arizona man pleads guilty to murder in wife's death less than a week after reporting her...
9m ago
After hitting Yucatan Peninsula, Beryl churns in Gulf of Mexico as Texas braces for...
14m ago
Putin sees no need for nuclear weapons to win in Ukraine. But he's also keeping his...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to give extended interview to ABC News on Friday: How to watch
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
15 things to do this weekend: Light show, fireworks, Clydesdales and more