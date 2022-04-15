BreakingNews
BREAKING: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says
Twins' Buxton leaves game with knee issue, to get MRI

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, front, reacts after being injured on his double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Boston. Buxton was replaced in the game by Nick Gordon.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Combined ShapeCaption
National & World News
3 hours ago
Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota’s 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox with a right knee injury and will get an MRI

BOSTON (AP) — Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota's 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday with a right knee injury and will get an MRI.

The Platinum Glove-winning center fielder slid late into second base for a double after Boston misplayed his popup in the first inning. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.

He slammed a hand into the dirt and was immediately pulled. He walked off under his own power.

“Obviously, he was feeling some real discomfort,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He plays through a lot. He’s a tough guy and he always wants to be on the field. I think in this instance, he knew it was something he was not going to be able to play today with.”

The 28-year-old has been among the game's best players in recent years when healthy — and unfortunately for the Twins, that's rarely been the case. He batted .306 with 19 home runs in 61 games in 2021 but was limited by a broken hand and a right hip strain.

Buxton signed a $100 million, seven-year deal to remain a Twin long-term over the winter. He was off to another powerful start this season, slugging three homers over seven games.

Buxton has also had shoulder, groin, toe, migraine and wrist issues that have contributed to him playing at least 100 games just once in eight big league seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
5h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
9h ago
