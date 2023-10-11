Twins bring Buxton back after mid-series roster switch for ailing Kirilloff

The Minnesota Twins have added designated hitter Byron Buxton as an injury substitute to their AL Division Series roster prior to Game 4 against Houston

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins added designated hitter Byron Buxton as an injury substitute to their AL Division Series roster prior to Game 4 against Houston on Wednesday, removing first baseman Alex Kirilloff because of worsening shoulder pain.

Major League Baseball rules require Commissioner's Office approval of mid-series roster changes. Dr. Gary Green, MLB's medical director, confirmed the injury after communication with a club physician.

Buxton, who has only appeared in more than 92 games in one of his nine major league seasons, has not played since Aug. 1. Persistent knee trouble has limited him to a hitting-only role this season.

The Twins kept the door open all year for him to return to center field, but time ran out in the regular season after Buxton had some setbacks during his rehab work. With Royce Lewis returning to third base in Game 3 after serving as the designated hitter in Minnesota's first four postseason games, the roster space made sense for Buxton.

Manager Rocco Baldelli declined to speculate about whether Buxton could play the outfield, but he indicated the 2022 All-Star would only be considered for pinch-hitting or pinch-running opportunities.

"He’s in a good enough spot where he can help us,” Baldelli said, “probably in smaller spurts.”

Kirilloff, who is 0 for 9 with two walks and four strikeouts in the postseason, is ineligible for the rest of the series and the next round if the Twins advance. Kirilloff, whose shoulder strain originally kept him out from July 30-Sept. 7, could return for the World Series if the Twins were to make it that far

“A.K. is dealing with the same issue that he’s been dealing with for a long time. It’s just progressively getting worse to the point where he really can’t swing,” Baldelli said. “We got him back to a reasonably good spot. He was never 100 percent or anywhere close to it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Braves at Phillies in NLDS Game 332m ago

BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again
4h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Murder charges can proceed against jailers in Fulton inmate’s death
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens nominated for chair of Atlanta Regional Commission
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens nominated for chair of Atlanta Regional Commission
2h ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Transgender North Carolinians file federal lawsuit challenging gender-affirming care ban...
5m ago
'Addictive' social media feeds that keep children online targeted by New York lawmakers
5m ago
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

News to Me: Sizing up tonight’s $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot
9h ago
Do you still need your COVID vaccination card?
1h ago
Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top