Twins' Berríos, Rogers through 7 combined no-hit innings

Minnesota's last no-hitter was thrown by Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011 at the Chicago White Sox. The franchise has never thrown a combined no-hitter.

Neither team had a baserunner until the fifth. Burnes hit Jake Cave with a pitch with two outs, and Berríos plunked Keston Hiura to start the bottom of the inning.

The closest either team came to a hit early on was in the third inning when Milwaukee's Orlando Arcia hit a long fly that Buxton caught at the warning track in center.

This is Burnes' fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts. It's the 10th double-digit strikeout game for Berríos.

Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA last season and finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Berríos was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA.

The Brewers we no-hit by Cubs journeyman Alec Mills at home on Sept. 13, 2020. Milwaukee has yet to throw a no-hitter at American Family Field, formerly Miller Park.

