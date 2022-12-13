‘Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85

He also ended up writing the song “Mysteries of Love” and found Julee Cruise, who died earlier this year, to sing it, starting a long collaboration between the trio that would extend to Lynch’s seminal series “Twin Peaks.”

“David felt that the music of ‘Twin Peaks’ would have to cover a lot of ground, a wide range of moods: sadness, passion, ecstasy, love, tenderness, and violence. He wanted the music to be dark and abstract,” he said. “He asked me for music that would tear the hearts out of people.”

Badalamenti worked with other directors too, including Jane Campion (“Holy Smoke!), Danny Boyle (“The Beach”) Paul Schrader (“The Comfort of Strangers”) and Walter Salles (“Dark Water”). He also wrote “The Flaming Arrow” Torch Theme for the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics and the theme for “Inside the Actors Studio.” But it’s his work with Lynch that hovers above them all, which would include “The Straight Story,” “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," “Lost Highway” and “Mulholland Drive.”

“He’s got this musical soul, and melodies are always floating around inside,” Lynch told People Magazine in 1990. “I feel the mood of a scene in the music, and one thing helps the other, and they both just start climbing.”

Badalamenti also got to exercise his acting chops in a memorable scene in “Mulholland Drive” where he plays a gangster who is very particular about his espresso.

When it came to how he approached his scores, he said he was always at the service of the director's vision.

"Sometimes you want the music to go along with what’s happening on screen. Other times I love the idea of the music going against what’s happening – that’s often a cooler way to do things," he told NME in 2011.

“I always have one major question for a director when I compose a soundtrack: what do you want your audience to feel? Do you want to scare the s—t out of them? Squirm in their seat? Feel beautiful? And how they answer that question gives me cues to work on. I translate their words into music.”