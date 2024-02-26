Tuvalu lawmakers chose former attorney general Feleti Teo as prime minister

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tuvalu lawmakers chose Feleti Teo as the tiny South Pacific island nation's prime minister Monday after elections a month ago ousted the last government leader.

Lawmakers chose the former attorney general after former prime minister and Taiwan supporter Kausea Natano failed to retain his seat in the 16-seat Parliament, government official Petesa Finikaso said in an email.

It was not immediately clear how the new government will affect China’s influence in the country of around 11,500 people half way between Australia and Hawaii.