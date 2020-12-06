Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6

Penix had thrown for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping Indiana win five of its first six games.

Jalen Berger rushed for 87 yards and Collin Larsh had field goals of 28 and 29 yards for Wisconsin, which lost its second straight. Mertz went 20 of 34 for 202 yards but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

The Badgers suffered a major blow early in the game when starting center Kayden Lyles was carted off the field with a leg injury, forcing them to turn to freshman Tanor Bortolini.

Indiana entered the day with a Big Ten-leading 18 takeaways and used an early turnover turnover to take the lead for good.

Wisconsin had moved the ball to Indiana’s 39-yard line when Tiawan Mullen sacked Mertz and knocked the ball loose. James Mullen recovered the fumble at the Indiana 47.

The Hoosiers proceeded to cap a 53-yard touchdown drive with Tuttle’s pass to Hendershot in the right corner of the end zone. Tuttle had kept that drive going by converting a pair of third-and-1 keepers.

Indiana extended the lead to 14-3 on the opening possession of the second half as Tuttle found Philyor on third-and-goal.

Indiana squandered an opportunity early in the fourth quarter to pull away when Miles Marshall got well behind the Indiana defense but dropped what likely would have been a 57-yard touchdown pass.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers'' defense showed its mettle late and kept Wisconsin out of the end zone all day. As good as Penix is, he wasn't the only reason for the Hoosiers' dream season.

Wisconsin: The struggles on offense in a 17-7 loss at Northwestern two weeks ago carried over to Saturday. The Badgers outgained Indiana 342-217 but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts Purdue.

Wisconsin is at No. 24 Iowa.

