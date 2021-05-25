'Turning mourning into dancing': Festival to remember Floyd

Nur-D, whose real name is Matt Allen, took to the Minneapolis streets in the days after Floyd's death, often providing medical assistance to protesters who were shot or gassed in confrontations with police. He eventually founded an organization, Justice Frontline Aid, to support safe protest.

He described the past year as “like we've lived 20 years inside of one" and hoped that people would feel “honesty and a real sense of togetherness” during Tuesday's celebration at what's informally known as George Floyd Square.

“If you're angry, you can be angry. If you're sad, you can be sad,” Nur-D said in a follow-up interview. “If you're feeling some sense of joy over the verdict and some sort of like step in the right direction, and you want to celebrate that, do that as well.”

The event was organized by the George Floyd Global Memorial. Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd's and a member of the board of directors. The organization has stockpiled 3,000 items surrounding Floyd's death — things like artwork left behind in the square — and will display some of them in a pop-up gallery.

The event was due to start at 1 p.m., the same time Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to pause for a moment of silence to honor Floyd. Walz asked that the moment last for 9 minutes, 29 seconds – the length of time that prosecutors say Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Walz’s proclamation says Chauvin’s guilty verdict was a step in the right direction, “but our work to dismantle systemic racism and discrimination has not ended. True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic change to prevent acts like this from happening again — when every member of every community, no matter their race, is safe, valued, and protected.”

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 20, 2021, file photo, a crowd gathers next to the spot where George Floyd was murdered at George Floyd Square after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of Floyd, in Minneapolis. The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths was to be transformed Tuesday, May 25 into an outdoor festival on the one-year anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during a rally on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Brooklyn borough of New York. George Floyd, whose May 25, 2020 death in Minneapolis was captured on video, plead for air as he was pinned under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a person reacts near Cup Foods after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minn. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans are more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem and about half think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system. The poll also found about 6 in 10 Americans say racism in the U.S. is a very or extremely serious problem, similar to the percentage that said the same one year ago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, attends a rally and march for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa