Turners turn it around, Dodgers rally to beat Giants 7-3

Freddie Freeman walked and Trea Turner took third on a wild pitch by Zack Littell (2-3) to set up Muncy, whose blast into the right-field pavilion made it 7-3. Muncy went 3 for 4 a day after hitting two homers in a 6-3 win.

“I wanted to get the ball in the air on that one. We have the fastest guy in baseball on third base," Muncy said, referring to Trea Turner.

The Dodgers took their first lead, 3-2, on Justin Turner's three-run homer in the fifth.

Justin Turner has been as hot at the plate as the triple-digit temperatures that have gripped Southern California for over a week. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games, with 10 multi-hit games in his last 18.

David Villar homered twice and drove in all of the runs for the Giants, who led 2-0 in the fifth. Villar's second homer — a solo shot off Justin Bruihl — tied it 3-all in the seventh of a game that began with a temperature of 99 degrees (37 Celsius).

The teams combined for 16 homers in the three-game series.

“When the weather stays warm like this, it’s fun to hit here,” Muncy said. “With it being in the triple digits the last few days, the ball was definitely flying and it showed.”

After leaving eight runners on base through four innings, the Dodgers rallied in the fifth.

Freeman led off with a single, Muncy bunted up the third-base line, and Justin Turner followed with his 11th homer of the season to center for a 3-2 lead. Lewis Brinson leapt at the wall, but couldn’t make the play.

“It's not so easy, especially when you don't do it very much," Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw said of the bunt. "That was an awesome play by Max right there.”

Evan Phillips (6-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Kershaw allowed two runs and five hits in six innings and struck out eight in his third straight no-decision. He's made two starts since coming off the injured list a week ago.

“Another good step forward for me. I've been bouncing back good,” Kershaw said. “Now you just want to pitch good leading into October.”

Giants starter Alex Cobb gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Joey Gallo left the game with a right elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch. He said he couldn't feel his fingers, although X-rays were negative.

UP NEXT

Giants: Haven't announced a starter Thursday for the series opener at Milwaukee.

Dodgers: After an off-day, RHP Dustin May (1-2, 3.94) starts Friday at San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) is greeted at home plate by Trea Turner (6) after Muncy's three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) is greeted at home plate by Trea Turner (6) after Muncy's three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner connects for a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner connects for a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a San Francisco Giants. batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a San Francisco Giants. batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption A fan wears a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey over her head to protect from the heat before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption A fan wears a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey over her head to protect from the heat before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar is high-fived in the dugout after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar is high-fived in the dugout after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson (29) jumps at the wall but cannot catch a three-run home run from Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson (29) jumps at the wall but cannot catch a three-run home run from Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Austin Wynns (14) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Austin Wynns (14) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) and Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) and Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar, right, celebrates his solo home run with Austin Wynns during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' David Villar, right, celebrates his solo home run with Austin Wynns during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez