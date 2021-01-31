Turner, Herrera make US debuts in exhibition vs Trinidad

U.S. starters averaged 24 years, 246 days, and 10 international appearances.

Ferreira, Herrera, Lewis, Robinson, Vines and Yueill are eligible for Olympic qualifiers in March, limited to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997.

The 22nd-ranked Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying at Trinidad in September.

No. 103 Trinidad was playing for the first time since a 4-0 loss to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League on Nov. 17, 2019. Because of the long layoff, Berhalter said the U.S. had agreed to a two-minute break during the first half.

The Soca Warriors started Adrian Foncette in goal, Federico Peña at right back, Leland Archer and Josiah Trimmingham in central defense, Jamal Jack at left back, Alvin Jones. Ajani Fortune and Dre Fortune in midfield, and Jabari Mitchell, Sean Bonval and Ryan Telfer in the attack,

