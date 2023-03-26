Turkmenistan votes for new, opposition-free parliament

Earlier this year, Serdar Berdymukhamedov appointed his father to be the chairman of Halk Maslahaty, or People’s Council, the country's supreme representative body. The People’s Council has the power to change the country’s constitution and determine the main guidelines of domestic and foreign policies, giving Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov powerful levers to shape the country’s course.

Loud patriotic music played at polling stations in the capital and dance troupes performed. Although the central elections commission reported that 91% of the electorate turned out, there did not appear to to be long lines at the voting stations.

Some who showed up were enthusiastic.

“Election day is a holiday for us. I would like to see such classy holidays as often as possible,” said Arzygul Bekmuradova, a teacher.

Others took a dim view.

“Aside from the biographies of the candidates in the Turkmen language, I didn't see any other information about their platforms. I don't even know who I voted for," said a voter who gave his name only as Begenc.

Both Berdymukhamedovs voted at the same polling station. In remarks shown on state television, the elder one said most of the candidates were representatives of the youth.

“The fact that the youth contingent prevails in the composition of the deputy corps allows us to work out the national legislative and legal framework in accordance with the existing realities and the identified prospects," he said.

The results were expected to be announced within several days.

