Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential election

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the vote last month, saying the country should be run by younger people. He had been the country's leader since he was first appointed acting president when the eccentric Saparmurat Niyazov died in December 2006.

The elder Berdymukhamedov established a cult of personality with the title Arkadag, or Protector, and was keen to show his physical fitness with stunts including driving sports cars, target shooting and hoisting a gold weightlifting bar to applause from his cabinet. Under his rule, China replaced Russia as the main buyer for Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov has risen through a series of increasingly prominent government posts and most recently has served as the country’s deputy prime minister, answering directly to his father.

Caption A group of women dressed in Turkmen national dresses walk to a polling station during presidential elections in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Turkmenistan citizens have voted in an election that could establish a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's leader. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the snap presidential election last month, setting the stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

Caption A man casts his ballot at a polling station during presidential elections in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Saturday, March 12, 2022, with the portrait of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in the background. Turkmenistan citizens have voted in an election that could establish a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's leader. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the snap presidential election last month, setting the stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)