Nation & World News

Turkmenistan and Iran sign deal to supply gas to Iraq. Iran will build pipeline to aid delivery

Turkmenistan and Iran have signed a contract for the delivery of 10 billion cubic meters a year of Turkmen gas that Iran will then ship to Iraq
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
34 minutes ago

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan and Iran on Wednesday signed a contract for the delivery of 10 billion cubic meters a year of Turkmen gas that Iran will then ship on to Iraq.

The deal was announced by Turkmenistan's foreign ministry, which did not state the monetary worth of the contract.

The ministry's statement said Iranian companies will construct a new 125-kilometer (77-mile) pipeline to Iran to expand Turkmenistan's delivery capacity. The ministry said Turkmenistan plans to increase its gas supplies to Iran to 40 billion cubic meters a year.

Iraq last year faced disruptions in the supply of Iranian gas, which accounted for about 40% of its imports.

Turkmenistan is heavily reliant on revenue from sales of the gas in its vast reserves. And the government was instructed to find alternative options to ensure the operation of power plants in the central and southern provinces of the country.

The former Soviet republic of Turkmenistan relies heavily on the export of its vast natural gas reserves. China is the country's main customer for gas and Turkmenistan also is working on a pipeline to supply gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says
27m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: Jenni Girtman

ANALYSIS
Why Georgia Democrats are holding the Biden line for now
The Latest

Credit: AP

Japan issues new yen banknotes packed with 3D hologram technology to fight counterfeiting
12m ago
Japan's top court orders government to compensate disabled people who were forcibly...
22m ago
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast...
24m ago
Featured

2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular