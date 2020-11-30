Turkish research ship in port after Mediterranean survey

Turkey says maritime boundaries for hydrocarbon resources should be calculated from the mainland but Greece says the continental shelves of its islands dotting the Mediterranean should be included within its energy zone.

The competing claims have led to a diplomatic crisis and aggressive rhetoric. European Union members Greece and Cyprus, along with France, have called for sanctions on Turkey

The Oruc Reis was pulled back to port in September for maintenance and resupply. Turkish officials said it was withdrawn from Greek-claimed waters to give diplomacy a chance. It was redeployed in October after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Athens of failing to fulfill promises.

EU leaders are meeting for a summit on Dec. 10-11 and are expected to discuss the dispute and possible sanctions.