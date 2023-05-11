Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost to Erdogan's main challenger

Ince had polled around 8% of the votes when his candidacy was first announced, but his popularity ratings have since dropped to around 2%, according to opinion surveys.

The firebrand politician didn't say he was dropping out in favor of Kilicdaroglu, but analysts say his withdrawal is likely to benefit the Nation Alliance.

Nation Alliance members welcomed Ince's decision to step down.

“God willing, our nation will take the necessary step in the days ahead so that we will (succeed) in the first round,” said Gultekin Uysal, leader of the center-right Democrat Party.

Ince, however, said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still run in the parliamentary elections, and he called for votes for the party “from each household.”

The 58-year-old former physics teacher had previously run against Erdogan in presidential elections in 2018 under the ticket of Kilicdaroglu's main opposition party, CHP. He had garnered around 30% of the votes, but later broke away from the party.

“They will have no excuses if they lose the election,” Ince said, in an apparent reference to Kilicdaroglu.