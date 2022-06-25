ajc logo
X

Turkish president: Sweden hasn't alleviated NATO concerns

National & World News
1 hour ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden’s prime minister he hasn't seen any “tangible” moves to address Turkey’s concerns about her country joining NATO

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Sweden's prime minister that he has not seen any “tangible” moves to address Turkey’s concerns about her country joining NATO, Erdogan’s office said Saturday.

Erdogan called in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson for “binding commitments” from Sweden, as well as a “concrete change of attitude” in the country's approach to fighting terrorism.

He added that Turkey had not seen “any tangible initiative from Sweden that would alleviate Turkey’s concerns at this point” about the Nordic nation's request to become a NATO member, the president’s communications directorate said in a statement.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western military alliance in May following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey, which is a NATO member, has so far blocked the applications, citing what Ankara considers to be a soft approach to organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has left tens of thousands dead.

Turkey is demanding that Sweden and Finland grant extradition requests for individuals who are wanted in Turkey. Ankara claims the countries are harboring PKK members as well people it says are linked to a failed 2016 coup.

Turkey also wants assurances that arms restrictions imposed by the two countries over Turkey’s 2019 military incursion into northern Syria will be removed.

Finland and Sweden's membership requests and Turkey's objections are expected to be a central theme at a June 28-30 NATO summit in Madrid.

Erdogan earlier reiterated Turkey's demands in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the presidency said.

Editors' Picks
‘Something else, please’: Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
20h ago
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
16h ago
The Latest
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
12m ago
New Colombian president pledges to protect rainforest
21m ago
Pope hails families, blasts 'culture of waste' after Roe
22m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
22h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top