Turkish president dares U.S. to impose economic sanctions

The dispute over the S-400s, which NATO says pose a threat to the military alliance and particularly endanger the technical secrets of the F-35, is among a number of recent disputes between Turkey and some of its NATO allies.

These include gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean that has threatened a confrontation with Greece, as well as Turkey's stance in Syria, where it has targeted America’s Kurdish allies.

For months, the U.S. warned Ankara that it risked sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if the S-400 system were activated. President Donald Trump, however, has held back on implementing the sanctions amid hopes Erdogan will not go ahead with activating the missiles.

Erdogan also returned to personal insults of Macron, who has been a vocal critic of Turkish foreign policy in recent months.

“The person in charge of France has lost his way,” Erdogan said. “He goes on about Erdogan while in bed and while awake. Look at yourself first and where you’re going. I said yesterday in Kayseri, he is a case and he really must be examined.”

Erdogan also turned his ire to Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, whose tweet describing Erdogan as a “terrorist” was given prominence by several senior members of Turkey’s government and ruling party on Sunday.

The president said Turks had been made “targets for uncovering rising racism in Europe.”

He added: “Fascism is not in our book, it is in your book. Nazism happened in your countries.”

Three years ago, Erdogan sparked controversy when he called the Dutch government “Nazi remnants and fascists” over blocks on campaigning among the Netherlands’ Turkish diaspora ahead of a Turkish referendum on enlarging his powers.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members in eastern city of Malatya, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left and French President Emmanuel Macron stand, during a group photo at a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. France has recalled its ambassador to Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude. Erdogan questioned his French counterpart’s mental condition while criticizing Macron’s attitude toward Islam and Muslims. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn