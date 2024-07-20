Nation & World News

Turkish president dampens hopes for restarting talks on Cyprus' 50-year ethnic split

Turkey’s president has reaffirmed his commitment to a two-state peace deal for ethnically split Cyprus that Greek Cypriots have dismissed out-of-hand, again putting a damper on prospects for a quick resumption of talks to resolve the half-century-old conflict
Updated 17 minutes ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey's president on Saturday put a damper on hopes for a quick resumption of talks to heal a half-century of ethnic division on Cyprus, reaffirming his support for a two-state deal that Greek Cypriots dismiss as a non-starter.

Speaking ahead of a military parade to mark the 50th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that split the island along ethnic lines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out a peace deal based on a United Nations-endorsed plan for federation.

Although Erdogan has previously rejected the federation plan, Greece and the Greek Cypriots had hoped he would soften his position.

The anniversary is a festive occasion for Turkish Cypriots in the island's northern third, who view the invasion as salvation from the Greek-speaking majority's domination. The invasion followed a coup that aimed at a union with Greece, which was backed by the Junta then ruling in Athens.

In the south, the howl of air raid sirens at daybreak began a solemn day marking what Greek Cypriots remember as a catastrophe that left thousands of people dead or missing and displaced a quarter of the Greek Cypriot population.

Erdogan’s remarks may further complicate U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ effort to get both sides back to the negotiating table. His personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, has spent the past six months scoping both sides out.

“We will continue to fight with determination for the recognition of the TRNC (breakaway Turkish Cypriot state) and the implementation of a two-state solution," Erdogan told throngs of Turkish Cypriots lining the parade route in scorching heat in the northern half of the divided capital, Nicosia.

“A federal solution in Cyprus is not possible, this is what we believe. … The Turkish Cypriot side, as equals with the Greek side, are willing to negotiate and are ready to sit down and negotiate. If you want a solution, you need to recognize the rights of Turkish Cypriots."

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar reiterated that Turkish Cypriots reject “domination” by the Greek Cypriot majority and seek “equal national status” for their breakaway state they unilaterally declared in 1983, which is only recognized by Turkey. He added that there's now “no common ground” for a return to peace negotiations.

Referring to a recent resolution in the Ankara parliament calling for a two-state solution, Tatar said it “will help us and our cause incredibly.”

The island's Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides urged Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to re-engage in reunification talks if Ankara genuinely seeks regional security and stability and to nudge closer to the European Union.

After numerous failed rounds of peace negotiations, many Cypriots on both sides — although jaded — still hold out a glimmer of hope for a peace deal.

Greek Cypriot commemorations include the unveiling of memorials to fallen heroes, church services and a gathering late Saturday at the Presidential Palace addressed — for the first time — by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Erdogan earlier presided over “golden jubilee” events, replete with a visit by Turkey’s first amphibious assault ship to carry the country’s potent Bayraktar drones, and an airshow.

The European Union, which Cyprus joined in 2004, urged both sides to show “genuine commitment” to a peace deal in line with U.N. resolutions.

“Too much time has been lost,” an EU spokesperson said. “A forced division can never be a solution. Hope for a better future, a united Cyprus, still exists.”

____

AP writer Andrew Wilks in Istanbul contributed.

Cyprus President, second left, Nicos Christodoulides attends the memorial service for the soldiers, killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman touches a photo at the grave of her relative, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman touches the photo at the grave of her relative, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A relative of a soldier, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, lights a candle at a grave in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A girl leaves flowers on the graves of soldiers, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion, in Cyprus at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in the divided capital of Nicosia Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A relative of a soldier, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, lights a candle at a grave in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman leaves flowers on the graves of soldiers, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion in Cyprus, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in the divided capital of Nicosia Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A relative of a soldier, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, stands front of his grave in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides attending the memorial service for the soldiers, killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Loucas Alexandrou, 94, sits by the grave of his son Christakis Alexandrou, Alexandrides, who where killed on 22 of July 1974 during the Turkish invasion, at the military cemetery in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 19, 2024. Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, rear right, talk with a woman after the end of a military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Cyprus' ethnic division after Turkish invaded in the summer of 1974 in the wake of an Athens junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkish military helicopters fly over the military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over the military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over the military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Turkish parachuter prepares for a landing as fly over the military parade with a Turkish flag and portrait of the Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, during a military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. The tinny howl of air raid sirens echoed across ethnically divided Cyprus at the crack of dawn on Saturday, marking 50 years from the day that changed the island nation's history. It's heard every year as the Greek Cypriot controlled south laments the date Turkish troops invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over the military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkish military helicopters fly over the military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over the military parade, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

