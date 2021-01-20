Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

During the opening hearing, airline official Okan Kosemen claimed he was made aware that Ghosn was on the plane to Istanbul only after it landed. He admitted helping smuggle Ghosn onto the second, Beirut-bound plane, but claimed he was threatened and feared for his family’s safety.

Turkish airline company MNG Jet has admitted that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, flying him to Istanbul, and then to Beirut. The company said its employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn’s name didn’t appear on them.

Ghosn, who has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades. He is wanted on charges of breach of trust in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation.

He has said that he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

In addition to his trial in Japan, the businessman is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

An unidentified person stands outside the courthouse during the third hearing in the trial of Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday pushed for maximum 12 years in prison each for a Turkish private airline company official and two pilots who are accused of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan, Turkey's state-run news agency reported.(AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel) Credit: Mehmet Guzel Credit: Mehmet Guzel