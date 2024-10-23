Nation & World News

Turkish minister says an attack on aerospace company left a number of people dead

Updated 6 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's interior minister said an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS on Wednesday left a number of people dead or injured.

Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

HaberTurk television said the explosion may have been caused by a suicide bomber. Media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

Employees at the company were taken to a safe area, HaberTurk said.

