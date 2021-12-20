Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday's close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year.

Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a key interest rate by 5 percentage points — to 14% — since September. The bank is widely believed to be acting under pressure from Erdogan, who has proclaimed himself an enemy of interest rates and dismissed three bank governors over reported disagreements on borrowing costs.