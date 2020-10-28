Turkish leaders condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Erdogan

The cartoon depicted Erdogan in his underwear holding a drink and lifting the skirt of a woman wearing an Islamic dress.
“I condemn this incorrigible French rag's immoral publication concerning our president,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter. “I call on the moral and conscientious international community to speak out against this disgrace.”
Macron's stance sparked anti-France protests in Turkey and in other Muslim countries as well as calls for the boycott of French good.
Tensions between France and Turkey have mounted in recent months over Turkish actions in Syria, Libya and the Caucasus Mountains region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Israeli Arab protesters wearing face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic hold signs during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in front of the French embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli Arab protester wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic holds a sign during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in front of the French embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A child holds a photograph of France's President Emmanuel Macron, stamped with a shoe mark, during a protest against France in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A child holds a photograph of France's President Emmanuel Macron, stamped with a shoe mark, during a protest against France in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-France protest in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday challenged the United States to impose sanctions against his country while also launching a second attack on French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking a day after he suggested Macron needed mental health treatment because of his attitude to Islam and Muslims, which prompted France to recall its ambassador to Ankara, Erdogan took aim at foreign critics. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
The front page of the Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 edition of the Iranian hard-line Iranian newspaper, Vatan-e Emrooz, depicts French President Macron as the devil and called him Satan in a cartoon. Iran summoned a French diplomat to protest Macron's staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Israeli Arab protesters wearing a face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic hold signs during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in front of the French embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Palestinian protesters burn representa French flags and pictures of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Palestinian protesters burn representations of French flags and pictures of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
An Israeli Arab protesters chants slogans and holds a sign during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the publishing of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in front of the French embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
