Turkish Cypriots choose leader with peace deal at stake

The Mediterranean island has been divided between a Greek Cypriot south — seat of the internationally recognized government — and the breakaway north since 1974, when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Decades of talks have failed to deliver a peace deal.

Allegations that Turkey is trying to influence the election’s outcome this time more than ever came to a head last week when Turkey opened to the public a beach in uninhabited Varosha, a Famagusta suburb that for has remained off-limits since 1974 when its Greek Cypriot residents fled advancing Turkish troops.

Many Turkish Cypriots voiced opposition to the move that they saw as a ploy to boost support for Tatar, and Greek Cypriots expressed anger at the beachfront's reopening.

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday expressed “deep concern” over the beach reopening and called for its reversal while cautioning against “any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island.”

Akinci, a strong supporter of a federal accord with Greek Cypriots and a champion of Turkish Cypriots who oppose Turkey’s complete dominion over their affairs, denounced the move as a “stain” on democracy and a direct bid to meddle in the election.

He claimed he had received threats against him and his family, urging him to withdraw his candidacy.

An elderly man on a wheelchair arrives to vote at a polling station during the Turkish Cypriots election for a new leader in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

A man casts his ballot at a polling station during the Turkish Cypriots election for a new leader in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Men are seen through the polling box the reads in Turkish "high election committee" at a polling station during the Turkish Cypriots election for a new leader in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Men in booths cast their ballot at a polling station during the Turkish Cypriots election for a new leader in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, center, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey, walks at the abandoned city after police open the beachfront of Varosha, an uninhabited, fenced-off suburb in war-divided Cyprus' in the Turkish occupied area in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Ersin Tatar, center, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey, walks at the abandoned city after police open the beachfront of Varosha, an uninhabited, fenced-off suburb in war-divided Cyprus' in the Turkish occupied area in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.